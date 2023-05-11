Mumbai Indians will be taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans in their next fixture in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday, May 12. The match has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Having won three of their last four matches, Mumbai have been in good form of late. They are currently in the 3rd position in the table with 12 points from 11 matches. A win against Gujarat will take them close to securing a playoff spot. Rohit Sharma's form is an area of concern for MI and the Mumbai captain will be hoping to get some runs. Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla will have the duty to lead MI's bowling department. IPL 2023: Have CSK Found Their New Death Overs Specialist in Matheesa Pathirana?

Opponents Gujarat Titans are currently at the pole position in IPL 2023 points table. A win against Mumbai will make them the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. Similar to their last season, Gujarat are providing consistent performance with multiple players turning out to be match winners. Opener Shubman Gill is in the Orange Cap race. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan are currently the top two in the Purple Cap race. The last time when these two teams met, Gujarat got a big 56-run victory. As the two teams will meet again, let's take a look at how the weather in Mumbai will behave and the pitch of Wankhede Stadium will play out during the course of this match.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected Weather at Wankhede Stadium During MI vs GT IPL 2023 Clash (Source - Accuweather)

In a piece of good news for cricket fans, there is no chance of rain during the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match in Mumbai. The temperature will remain 31-34 degree Celsius. And according to a report from Accuweather, the humidity will remain between 60-78 per cent. MS Dhoni Spends Time With Daughter Ziva After CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match at Chepauk, Pics Go Viral!

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Wankhede Stadium has helped batters a lot throughout the IPL 2023. And it is expected to be the same in Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match too. The surface at Wankhede Stadium usually offers more bounce than other Indian pitches. Fast bowlers can find some help at the start of the innings.

