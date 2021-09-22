Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders renew their rivalry as the two teams face off against each other in match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides will be aiming for a win after making contrasting starts to the second phase. So ahead of the MI vs KKR clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key battles and other things. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Record champions Mumbai Indians were without skipper Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the clash against Chennai Super Kings and their absence was felt as MI lost the game despite being in a favourable position. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways, dominating playoff-hopeful Royal Challengers Bangalore by registering a nine-wicket win.

MI vs KKR Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other for a total of 22 times and it is the Mumbai Indians who have a superior head-to-head record with 22 wins to their name. While Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged victorious in just six of those encounters.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Match 34, Key Players

Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav will be the main players for Mumbai Indians as they look to bounce back while Varun Chakravarthy and Shubman Gill will play a crucial role for KKR.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Match 34, Mini Battles

Suryakumar Yadav vs Varun Chakravarthy will be one of the main battles to look out for. Jasprit Bumrah vs Shubman Gill will also be a key clash to look forwards to.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Match 34 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (MI vs KKR) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 23, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Match 33 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs KKR match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the MI vs KKR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Match 34, Likely Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI: Quintin de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwari, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

