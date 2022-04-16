The Mumbai Indians are in dire straits, at the moment, in the Indian Premier League 2022, and with the halfway stage of the tournament fast approaching, their chances of making it to the play-offs look bleak. The situation is so bad that the team will be eager to get their first points on board than think of winning the championship with five straight defeats. After the disappointing campaign last season, the team has followed it up with another poor showing, and this has raised a lot of question marks about Mahela Jayawardene and his coaching staff. Next up for them is the formidable Lucknow Super Giants, with a defeat all but sealing their fate. The K L Rahul led LSG are fifth in the points table and their three game winning run came to a halt against Rajasthan Royals. MI vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 26.

Mumbai’s problems have been compounded by the failure of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Keiron Pollard. Surya Kumar Yadav has held the middle order well and him along with youngster Dewald Brevis have chipped in with the runs when the team has needed it the most. Tilak Verma has been another positive for the five time champions but the team is yet to click as a unit.

Marcus Stoinis had an immediate impact for Lucknow Super Giants as he almost won the game against Rajasthan Royals. The Australian all-rounder will be a key figure down the order for his side and can chip in with key wickets with his medium pacers. The team is heavily reliant on K L Rahul to provide the good starts and Mumbai will be targeting the Indian opener. Krishnappa Gowtham will be the player to watch out for Lucknow with the spinner a key wicket-taking option. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

