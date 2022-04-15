Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The MI vs LSG clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, 2022 (Friday) at 03:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Mumbai Indians are in a state of dormancy as it remains the only team in IPL 2022 which hasn’t opened its winning account yet. The Rohit Sharma-led side has played five matches and failed to register even a single win. Their last game was against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, in which MI were handed a 12-run defeat. In contrast, if we look at the stats of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, the newcomer has been well off with three wins in their name out of five matches they played. Lucknow Super Giants flourish fifth on the IPL 2022 points table while as Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom. Despite MI’s miserable state in IPL 2022, LSG will be keen to play against the reputed seniors for the first time.

MI vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Quinton de Kock (LSG), KL Rahul (LSG) are our wicket-keepers.

MI vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Tilak Varma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Ayush Badoni (LSG) could be taken as batters of Dream11 Fantasy Team. IPL 2022 Orange Cap List Updated: Jos Buttler Continues To Top Scoring Charts, Hardik Pandya Second.

MI vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Krunal Pandya (LSG) is our all-rounder.

MI vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jaydev Unadkat (MI), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Avesh Khan (LSG) could be taken as the bowlers. IPL 2022 Purple Cap List Updated: Lockie Ferguson Breaks Into Top Five, Yuzvendra Chahal Leads.

Quinton de Kock (LSG) could be named as the captain of your MI vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Suryakumar Yadav (MI) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

