Mumbai Indians host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 54 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both Mumbai and Bengaluru are in contention for the IPL 2023 playoffs and thus, this will be a cracker of a game. The MI vs RCB IPL 2023 match starts at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for MI vs RCB Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. MI vs RCB, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Clash at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played ten games each and have collected 10 points thus far. The team winning this fixture will move a place near to playoffs qualification. Currently, thanks to a better net run rate, RCB are ahead of Mumbai Indians on the Indian Premier League 2023 points table.

MI vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Ishan Kishan (MI) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for MI vs RCB fantasy team. MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 54 in Mumbai.

MI vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In MI vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team, we will pick Faf du Plessis (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Tilak Varma (MI) as batsmen.

MI vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For MI vs RCB, we will go with three all-rounders. Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Cameron Green (MI), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) can be picked in your MI vs RCB fantasy team.

MI vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Piyush Chawla (MI), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) can be the bowler in your MI vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

MI vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Ishan Kishan (MI), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Tilak Varma (MI), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Cameron Green (MI), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Piyush Chawla (MI), Josh Hazlewood (RCB).

Faf du Plessis (RCB), could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team MI vs RCB whereas Shubman Gill (GT) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 01:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).