In match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on May 9, 2023, Tuesday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. We are going to see a battle of the two mid-table teams when Mumbai meet Bangalore at their home ground. 'Dhoni from 2040' Old-Aged MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted in Crowd During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (See Pics and Video).

For Mumbai, after a shaky start, the Rohit Sharma-led unit has finally found their winning momentum. The five times IPL winners have won five out of the 10 matches and they are currently lying in the sixth spot with 10 points. With so many more games left to play, Mumbai still have a chance to find a spot in the top-four. After registering two wins on the trot, Mumbai then bowed down before the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game. Riding on the back of crucial knock of 64 from uncapped player Nehal Wadhera, Mumbai could only manage 139 in their first innings. Defending 140, Chennai with the help of their top-order batters’ vital knocks crossed the finishing line comfortably. Having lost against Chennai, Mumbai will be looking to secure a win a keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are lying just above Mumbai, i.e. in the fifth place with 10 points after securing five victories out of their 10 games. After witnessing a win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they flopped in their next game against the Delhi Capitals to record their fifth loss of the season. During the match against Delhi, their batters, especially the likes of Virat Kohli (55), Faf Du Plessis (45), and, Mahipal Lomror (54) did well to propel Bangalore to a competitive total of 181. But when it came down to defending the target, their bowlers failed to live up to the expectations as Delhi chased down the target with seven wickets in hand. RCB in their next game will be aiming to secure a win and keep the dreams of qualifying for the IPL playoffs alive.

MI vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

31 matches have been played between Mumbai and Bangalore with Bangalore winning 14 times while Mumbai have won 17 eight times. IPL 2023: ‘Glenn Phillips Is Game-Changer for Us’, Says Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abdul Samad After Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

MI vs RCB Match Number 54 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Tilak Varma (MI)

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Faf Du Plessis (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

MI vs RCB Match Number 54 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Suryakumar Yadav vs Wanindu Hasaranga and Rohit Sharma vs Josh Hazlewood are two key mini battles to watch out for.

MI vs RCB Match Number 54 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium, in Mumbai, on May 9 (Tuesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. 'What a Game-Changer!' Twitterati Impressed With Glenn Phillips After New Zealand Batter's Quickfire 25 Helps Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

MI vs RCB Match Number 54 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the MI vs RCB Match Number 54 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the MI vs RCB Match Number 54 in India.

MI vs RCB Match Number 54 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya

