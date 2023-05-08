Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on May 9, 2023, Tuesday. Mumbai Indians are heading into the next match after a disappointing loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side. Batting first, Mumbai on the back of a brilliant knock of 64 from Nehal Wadhera posted a mere 139-run on board. Defending 140, Mumbai bowlers failed to perform with the ball as Chennai completed their run chase comfortably. Mumbai in their next match will be looking to bounce back with a win as they look to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. 'Dhoni from 2040' Old-Aged MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted in Crowd During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (See Pics and Video).

Royal Challengers Bangalore are also coming into the upcoming game on the back of a shocking loss against low-flying Delhi Capitals side. Opting to bat first, RCB on account of their top-order batters’ wonderful batting display mustered 181 runs on board. However, when it came down to defending 182, their bowlers flopped miserably as Delhi chased down the target easily to record their fourth win of the season. The 2016 IPL finalists in their upcoming will look to secure their sixth win of the season and carve a road towards the IPL playoffs.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected Weather at Wankhede Stadium during IPL 2023 game between MI and RCB. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Rohit Sharma and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is zero per cent chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between MI and RCB is good with the temperature expected to be around 29-34 degrees Celsius with clear skies all around. Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL History, Achieves Feat During RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

Wankhede Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Mumbai and Bangalore is expected to favour the batters as scoring runs will be easier. A run feast is expected. Bowlers must get their lines and lengths accurate or else they will go for plenty of runs.

