Tickets for the highly anticipated MI vs RCB Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were exhausted within minutes of being released to premium members on 21 March. Demand for the fixture at the Wankhede Stadium reached record levels, with allocations for MI Gold, Silver, and Junior membership tiers selling out almost instantly. How to Buy Mumbai Indians' 'The Mix' Event Tickets Online?.

MI vs RCB phase 1 tickets sold out at Wankhede (Photo @BookMyShow)

Membership Advantage Exhausted

The priority booking window opened at 11:00 IST for members of the Mumbai Indians loyalty programme. Despite the tiered release strategy designed to manage traffic, thousands of fans reported being placed in digital queues exceeding 150,000 users. Within ten minutes, the official ticketing partner, BookMyShow, confirmed that the specific quotas for three major membership categories were no longer available.

The rapid sell-out highlights the immense interest in what is widely considered the league’s most significant rivalry. The fixture features a high-profile encounter between the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, and the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. MI IPL 2026 Tickets: Mumbai Indians Announce Phase-wise Ticket Sale Online.

Ticketing Challenges and General Sale

While members expressed frustration over the limited availability, the franchise clarified that phase 2 of Wankhede ticket sales for MI home matches will be up for grabs today and tomorrow.

Security measures and anti-scalping protocols remain in place, with the franchise urging supporters to purchase tickets only through authorised platforms. Unauthorised secondary market listings have already begun to appear online at significantly inflated prices, prompting a warning from stadium authorities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BookMyShow), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).