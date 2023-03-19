Match number 18 of the ongoing TATA WPL 2023 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI-W) and Delhi Capitals (DC-W) on March 20 (Monday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction MI-W vs DC-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Double DRS in WPL 2023! Broadcaster Plays Wrong Footage During Review by UP Warriorz, Plays Correct One Moments Later As MI’s Hayley Matthews Refused to Leave.

Mumbai Indians faced their first defeat in the tournament against UP Warrioz by five wickets on Saturday. Despite a loss in the previous outing, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side maintain their top spot on the points table with five wins backing them. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also endured a defeat in their last outing against Gujarat Giants. However, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs with ten and eight points from six matches respectively. The two teams will now slog for direct qualification into the title clash when they meet on Monday.

MI-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (MI-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

MI-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

MI-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Jess Jonassen (DC-W) could be our All-rounders.

MI-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Shikha Pandey (DC-W) could form the bowling attack. DRS Failure! UltraEdge Shows No Spike Despite Deflection from Richa Ghosh’s Bat During MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match.

MI-W vs DC-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (MI-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Jess Jonassen (DC-W), Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Shikha Pandey (DC-W).

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team MI-W vs DC-W while Marizanne Kapp (DC-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

