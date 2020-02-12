Michael Clarke Announces Separation With Wife Kyly After Seven Years of Marriage, Divorce Suit Worth Rs 192 crore

Michael Clarke with Kyly (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has called off his wedding with wife Kyly. The two got married way back in 2012 and the divorce is said to be an amicable affair. Kyly filed a divorce worth Rs 192 crore. The announcement comes as a slight surprise as the two have made a frequent appearance in public and showed no signs that their relationship was under a turmoil. The two were even seen together when they celebrated their daughter Kelsey Lee’s birthday. The duo in a joint statement said that it was quite difficult for both of them to take such a step. Michael Clarke Gets Skin Cancer Removed; Former Australian Skipper Posts a Heartfelt Message for Youngsters (View Pic).

Their daughter Kelsey is the top priority for both of them and have emphasised on co-parenting of their daughter.“With the greatest of respect for each other, we’ve come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter,” the statement read. “We’d like to acknowledge the wonderful support we’ve had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives.”

The duo has been living apart for about more than four months now. The former Australian captain has been living at a property located at Bondi beachfront. The couple's relationship came under the scanner way back in November 2018 when Clarke was seen spending time with his assistant in a private yacht. Surely this didn't go down well with Kyly and she was quite angry with the same. The due squashed the rumours of divorce back then.