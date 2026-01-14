In a one-sided contest at Rajkot, New Zealand managed to overcome India in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 by seven wickets, thus levelling the three-match One-Day International series 1-1. Kiwi all-rounder Daryle Mitchell starred, scoring a magnificent hundred, remaining unbeaten on 131, as Will Young and Glenn Phillips contributed with 87 and 32 not out, respectively, as New Zealand chased down 285 with 2.3 overs to spare. For India, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav claimed wickets apiece. Daryl Mitchell Hits 8th One-Day International Hundred, Kiwi Batter Registers Third All-Format Century Against India During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026.

Mitchell, who came with New Zealand 46 for 2, added 162 for the third wicket with Young, and then stitched a 78-run partnership with Phillips for the fourth wicket, which saw the duo get visitors past the finish line with ease.

New Zealand Wins IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026

Daryl Mitchell’s cracking ton helps New Zealand level the ODI series against India 👊#INDvNZ 📝: https://t.co/lZa97bl9qP pic.twitter.com/Uuvuggg4Ba — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2026

Batting first, India managed 284 for 7, thanks to KL Rahul's unbeaten 112, and a 53-ball 56 by captain Shubman Gill as others failed to convert starts into big scores. Kristian Clarke stood out for New Zealand, picking three top-order wickets including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Kristian Clarke Remove Star India Batter Off A Regular Delivery In IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026.

As many as four Indian batters, Sharma, Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, got out in the mid 20s. Kyle Jamieson, Zakary Foulkes, and debutant Jayden Lennox, and captain Michael Bracewell claimed one wicket each.

The third and final IND vs NZ ODI 2026 will be played at Indore on January 18. Both teams will play a five-match T20I series following the ODIs between January 21 and January 31 ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 commencing next month.

