Sony Pictures has officially confirmed that Indian actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will portray sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes' highly anticipated four-part Beatles biopic. The casting marks a significant crossover for Akhtar, who joins a high-profile international ensemble to chronicle the cultural and musical evolution of the "Fab Four."

The project, titled The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event, is currently in production in the United Kingdom. Directed by Oscar-winner Sam Mendes, the series will feature four standalone feature films, each told from the perspective of a different band member: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

A Musical Connection

Akhtar’s role as Ravi Shankar is expected to be a cornerstone of the narrative, particularly in the film focusing on George Harrison. Shankar was instrumental in introducing Harrison to Indian classical music and Eastern spirituality in the mid-1960s, a relationship that fundamentally altered the band's sound on tracks like "Within You Without You" and "Norwegian Wood."

Farhan Akhtar To Make Hollywood Debut With ‘The Beatles’ Biopic

Industry insiders report that Akhtar has already begun specialised training for the role. "Farhan is no stranger to playing iconic figures, having portrayed Milkha Singh previously," a source close to the production noted. "But he is not taking the honour of playing Pandit Ravi Shankar lightly and has already started learning the sitar."

Expanding the Cast

The announcement of Akhtar’s casting came alongside several other key additions to the film's "inner circle." The updated cast list includes Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher, the actress and former fiancee of Paul McCartney, and Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Lennon, John Lennon’s first wife and Harry Lawtey as Stuart Sutcliffe, the band’s original bassist, often called the "Fifth Beatle."

These actors join the previously announced lead quartet: Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Joseph Quinn (George Harrison), and Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr). Supporting roles also include Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney and Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono.

‘The Beatles’ Production

This project marks the first time that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. Sam Mendes, known for 1917 and Skyfall, aims to "challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies" by releasing all four films in close succession.

The films are being produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Neal Street Productions, and Apple Corps Ltd. While principal photography is currently underway, the ambitious release strategy is set for a global theatrical window beginning in April 2028.

