In encouraging news for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), star recruit Mitchell Marsh has been cleared to feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as a 'batter only'. Australia's T20 captain Marsh has been out of action following a back injury, that witnessed the all-rounder miss the Sri Lanka tour, and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. LSG IPL 2025 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Marsh visited a back specialist in February and has slowly started batting in the nets, having last played competitive cricket in the Big Bash League 2024-25 for Perth Scorchers on January 7. It is understood, that Marsh will reportedly join up with the LSG squad on March 18, and and will regroup with former Australia coach Justin Langer.

The 33-year-old was purchased by LSG during the IPL 2025 Players Auction for INR 3.4 crore, having not been retained by his earlier employer Delhi Capitals. Mayank Yadav Likely To Miss First Half of IPL 2025, LSG Speedster Yet To Recover From Back Injury: Report.

The Australian all-rounder has already represented IPL franchises like — Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants, Pune Warriors, Deccan Chargers, and Delhi Capitals — amassing 666 runs and picking 37 wickets, which is under par for a player of his talent.

Meanwhile, LSG will see a new captain Rishabh Pant take reins over from former skipper and player KL Rahul, who will turn up for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. Pant was purchased for a whopping INR 27 crore during the IPL 2025 Players Auction, making him the highest-paid cricket in tournament history.

