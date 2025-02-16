The Indian Premier League 2025 schedule was announced on Sunday. The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 22. Lucknow Super Giants will be captained by Rishabh Pant. The Lucknow-based franchise will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 22. The Rishabh Pant-led side will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27 in Hyderabad. Check below for the full IPL 2025 schedule of the Lucknow Super Giants. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Schedule

UP waalon, taiyyar ho na? Ab apni baari hai! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Bssk5nrqdo — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)