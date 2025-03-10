Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star speedster Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The report further added that Mayank Yadav is yet to recover from a lumbar stress injury. The right-arm speedster has resumed bowling at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where the speedster is doing rehab after getting injured in his T20I debut against Bangladesh in October 2024. Lucknow Super Giants have retained Mayank Yadav for INR 11 crore ahead of the mega auction. Mayank Yadav Out for India Cricket Team Action for Some Months Due to Back Issue: Sources.

Mayank Yadav Likely To Miss First Half of IPL 2025

🚨 IPL Update Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of IPL 2025 via @ESPNcricinfo #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/PozJD5e2Qm — T20 Franchise Rosters (Men) (@t20tracker) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)