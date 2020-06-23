After Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali, seven more Pakistan players have been tested positive for COVID-19 virus ahead of England tour. The news was confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) itself and it has put the series under the scanner. The seven new players who have been infected by the virus are Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz. Also, a support staff member named Malang Ali has been contracted with the virus. As per PCB, the remaining 19 players who have been tested negative with assemble in Lahore on June 24 and will travel to England in the following day. Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali Test Positive for Coronavirus.

PCB, however, has stated that the infected players have not been yet ruled out of the tour and will be under the observation of the board. "The PCB medical panel is already in contact with these players and the masseur, who have been instructed to observe strict quarantine at their homes for their and their families' wellbeing," the board said in a release.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England goes as per plan or not. Pakistan are supposed to tour England for a three-Test and as many T20I matches series amid the coronavirus pandemic. The series is supposed to start with on July 30 with the first Test match at Lord's and will run for a month and a half. It will end with the third and final T20I match on September 2. Pakistan last played in a Test match against Bangladesh in February while England have been out of action since the South Africa tour.

