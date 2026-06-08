Mohammed Shami Hat-Trick Video: Watch India Pacer Create Bengal T20 League History With Siliguri Strikers

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami delivered a sensational hat-trick for Servotech Siliguri Strikers in the Bengal T20 League on Saturday, 7 June 2026, a mere 24 hours after his omission from India's T20 International squad for upcoming assignments. The electrifying performance at Eden Gardens, which also saw him smash a first-ball six, has rapidly gained traction online, with videos of his bowling heroics going viral across social media. India Record Their Biggest Ever Test Win By Innings After Victory In IND vs AFG One-Off Test 2026.

Mohammed Shami's Historic Hat-Trick

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Shami, representing the Servotech Siliguri Strikers against Shrachi Rarh Tigers, became the first bowler in the history of the Bengal T20 League to achieve a hat-trick. His decisive spell came in the 16th over of the match, where he dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed, Rohit Kumar, and Dipanjan Mukherjee in consecutive deliveries, effectively derailing the opposition's chase. The 35-year-old seamer finished with impressive figures of 4 wickets for just 27 runs from his four overs, playing a pivotal role in his team's 24-run victory.

A Statement Performance

The timing of Shami's exceptional display has drawn significant attention. His exclusion from the national T20I squad for the series against Ireland and England, as well as a one-off Test against Afghanistan, had been a talking point among cricket enthusiasts and pundits. Shami's last appearance for India was in the 2025 Champions Trophy, and despite a strong domestic season, including a notable performance in the Ranji Trophy, he has struggled to secure a consistent spot in India's limited-overs setup. This hat-trick, therefore, is widely being interpreted as a powerful statement of intent from the seasoned pacer. Former Captain Tamim Iqbal Becomes Youngest Bangladesh Cricket Board President at 37.

Beyond his bowling prowess, Shami also contributed with the bat, hitting a quickfire eight runs from just two balls, including a towering six off the first delivery he faced. This all-round contribution underscored his value and experience, reminding selectors and fans alike of his capabilities across different facets of the game. The match saw Servotech Siliguri Strikers post a challenging total of 208/4, with Shrachi Rarh Tigers eventually restricted to 184/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Future Implications

While Shami's immediate future in the national T20I squad remains uncertain, his performance in the Bengal T20 League highlights his enduring skill and competitive spirit. With the cricketing calendar packed with international and domestic commitments, such impactful displays from experienced players often reignite discussions about squad selections and the balance between youth development and seasoned expertise. Shami's hat-trick serves as a compelling reminder of his class and his continued desire to perform at the highest level.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).