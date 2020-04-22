Moises Henriques, Australian Cricketer, Once Considered Suicide During New South Wales vs Tasmania Sheffield Shield Match

File picture of Moises Henriques (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australian cricketer Moises Henriques has revealed that during his battle with depression, he once thought about suicide during a match. The Portuguese-born cricketer was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2017. And it was during a Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Tasmania that he contemplated suicide. “If you looked up the depression symptoms on Google, I was ticking off every single one of them, and quite severely. There were probably two to three months where I was in a really bad place, trying to function on one or two hours sleep. I lost about ten kilos in maybe four weeks. I went from 98 kilos to 88 kilos in the space of four weeks. You don’t wish it on your worst enemy. I was an absolute mess,” Henriques told Neroli Meadows on the Ordineroli Speaking Podcast. Gloucestershire's George Hankins Arrested for Drunk-Driving Incident After Car Crash in Surrey.

“I won the toss at Bankstown Oval in a Shield game against Tasmania, and we elected to bowl on what I thought was going to be a green seamer. At the end of the day, they were 2/290. Come day two, they get 450, declare, and we’re 5/90 going into the end of day two. I got out for like 20-odd,” the cricketer said.

“I remember driving down the M5 back home, doing 110 km/h, and I remember thinking to myself in the car, ‘If I just ran straight into this pole here, what would happen? What would be the consequence of what would happen?’ I can’t do that. It’s not fair on my brothers, it’s not fair on [my partner] and it’s not fair on all these people who are there for me. I can’t leave my team with ten men for the next two days. I ended up having to pull over because I was crying so heavily and I was shaking. I had to pull over, just took five minutes,” he added.

“That wasn’t even at my worst, that was just a fleeting moment … Even at that stage, I didn’t think I had a really bad problem,” the 33-year-old added.

Henriques has been out of Australia team since 2017 and last time he played an International match was a T20I against India. The all-rounder has represented Australia in four Tests, 11 ODIs and as many T20Is. He has two half-centuries each in Tests and T20Is. In limited appearances, he managed to pick only two, seven and four wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.