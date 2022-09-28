South Africa has arrived in India for a three-match T20 and ODI series. South Africa's tour of India will commence with the much crucial three-match T20 series. The first T20 match will be played on 28 September 2022 at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The remaining two T20 matches are scheduled on 02 and 04 October. Subsequently, three-match ODI series will be played, starting from 06 till 11 October. India vs South Africa 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SA T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Indian batters are currently in good touch. Rohit Sharma had a decent series against Australia a few days back. Virat Kohli had his phases of average and above average performances since the Asia Cup and then in the T20 series against Australia. Former Indian captain will avail every chance in the upcoming T20 series against SA to further revitalise his form before T20 World cup. Suryakumar Yadav, another batting sensation in good form currently, is expected to score as many runs in the series against South Africa.

Most Runs in IND vs SA T20Is 2022

Batsman Matches Runs HS Ave SR 50 Aiden Markram (SA) 1 25 Wayne Parnell (SA) 1 19

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side only in T20I series against South Africa, whileas, Shikhar Dhawan will further take the charge of captaincy in ODI series. The Indian T20 world cup squad along with Rohit Sharma won't be part of the ODI series and will leave for Australia after concluding the T20I series. South Africa will be led by Temba Bevuma in both T20I and ODI series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2022 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).