South Africa will tour India for T20 and ODI series starting on 28 September 2022. The T20 series will constitute three matches and as many matches will be played in the ODI series. It will be South Africa's second time touring this year to India for the cricket series. Earlier, in the month of June, the two teams had fought in a five-match T20 series which was closed in a tie with each team winning 2 matches. India will head into this tournament immediately after they are done with a three-match T20 series against Australia on 25 September. You can download the IND vs SA 2022 full schedule in PDF from here along with match timings and venues. Buy India vs Australia Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20I Series in India.

India and South Africa will lock the horns against each other in a three-match T20 series first, followed by an ODI series. The first T20I is scheduled on 28 September at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The second T20 will be played on 2 October at Barsapara Cricket Stadium Guwahati followed by the third and final T20 on 4 October at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The ODI series will commence shortly after the T20I. The first ODI will be played on 6 October followed by the second on 9 October and the final on 11 October.

India vs South Africa 2022 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue September 28, 2022 1st T20I 19:30 Thiruvananthapuram October 02, 2022 2nd T20I 19:30 Guwahati October 04, 2022 3rd T20I 19:30 Indore October 06, 2022 1st ODI 13:30 Lucknow October 09, 2022 2nd ODI 13:30 Ranchi October 11, 2022 3rd ODI 13:30 Delhi

The squad selected for the T20 series against South Africa will be the same as that of the World Cup except for Hardik Pandya who will be resting. The team selectors have come up with another revelation that the squad selected for the ODI series against SA will be different from the T20 World Cup squad due to the fact that players will get less time to rest and prepare for the big event. Hence, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the team for the ODI series along with the players who won't be playing in the T20 World Cup.

