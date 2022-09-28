After securing a series win against Australia, India now hosts South Africa for the limited overs tournament. The tournament kick-offs with a T20I series from September 28 till October 04, followed by an ODI series starting from October 06 and culminating on October 11. It is for the second time this year that South Africa is touring India for three T20 internationals and as many ODI matches. Earlier, South Africa had visited India in June 2022 for a five-match T20 series which concluded on a draw with 2-2 each, due to rain washing away the final decider match. Most Runs in India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Get Updated List of Leading Run Scorers and Top Batsmen in IND vs SA Latest Cricket Matches.

The three-match T20 series of the tournament will be important for both India and South Africa as it will reflect how equipped the teams are for the T20 World Cup which is approaching. India struggled with its bowling in Asia Cup 2022 and to some extent against Australia as well in previous series. Jasprit Bumrah's return to the side is one positive in the bowling department so far. Mohammed Shami was left out of the squad after testing COVID positive. Arshdeep Singh also makes a comeback to the team against proteas after Asia Cup 2022 and a special combination of death overs specialist of Singh and Bumrah will be witnessed. India vs South Africa 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SA T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Most Wickets in IND vs SA T20Is

Bowlers Matches Wickets Best Bowling Ave Economy Arshdeep Singh (IND) 1 3 3/32 10.66 8.00 Deepak Chahar (IND) 1 2 2/24 12.00 6.00 Harshal Patel (IND) 1 2 2/26 13.00 6.50 Axar Patel (IND) 1 1 1/16 16.00 4.00

South Africa and India will generate necessary momentum from this tournament before moving into the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma will lead India in T20 series only and then move to Australia for the world cup.

