MS Dhoni’s Last Match for India Was 2019 Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Against New Zealand, Feels Aakash Chopra

MS Dhoni was run out against New Zealand in ICC CWC 2019 semi-final (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With Indian Premier League 2020 being postponed following the coronavirus outbreak, MS Dhoni’s road to India comeback seems difficult. Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in July and IPL 2020 is being touted as his comeback tournament. And a good performance in the T20 league would help the wicket-keeper batsman earn a place back in the Indian team. With clouds hovering over IPL 2020’s future, it appears Dhoni’s comeback plans could hit roadblock. And former Indian Test opener and commentator Aakash Chopra feels that the former captain might have played his last game for India. MS Dhoni’s Come Back in Indian Cricket Team Will Be Difficult if IPL 2020 Doesn’t Happen, Says Gautam Gambhir.

"MS Dhoni has not told anyone anything. He has a different story. What almost everyone think is that he might return to the Indian team if he performs well in the IPL. But I personally feel he played his final match for India at Manchester against New Zealand," Chopra told Ramiz Raja in a YouTube video.

Dhoni earlier this month landed in Chennai and started preparing for IPL 2020 before it was postponed. The cricketer had to travel back to his hometown and abort the practice. Not just IPL, India’s ODI series against South Africa and many other cricket tournaments were either cancelled or postponed following coronavirus crisis. There is a possibility that IPL 2020 could be further postponed as India is likely to extend the lockdown.