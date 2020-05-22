MSK Prasad Clueless About MS Dhoni Return to International Cricket, Says ‘Let's Wait and See’

MSK Prasad and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Just when MS Dhoni fans thought that they would watch him in action again during IPL 2020, the coronavirus proved to be no less than a party spoiler who brought the world to a grinding halt. The 13th season of the Indian Premier League has been called off for an indefinite period of time due to the pandemic situation created by the menace of the virus. Now former selection committee chief MSK Prasad during a chat with a website was asked about MS Dhoni’s return to international cricket. The ex-selector decided to offer a diplomatic stance. MS Dhoni Looks ‘Aged’ As He Plays With Daughter Ziva and Dogs in This New Video Shared by Sakshi.

MSK Prasad said that he too like any other fan was eager to watch him in the IPL but IPL 2020 had gotten due to the menace of the coronavirus. “Like any other fan of MSD, I was also waiting to see him in action in the IPL. Unfortunately, due to the prevailing situation, the IPL has been delayed. Let's wait and see,” he said. The former Chief Selector also spoke about KL Rahul who has been doing well but had hit a rough patch. He was all praises for the wicketkeeper who was sent back then he was sent to domestic cricket where he scored runs and came back into the team.

MSK Prasad also went on to speak about Rishabh Pant who has faced a lot of pressure to step into the shoes of someone like MS Dhoni. The ex-selector opined that he must have gone through a tough time while coping with the pressure of expectations.