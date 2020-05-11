MS Dhoni Looks ‘Aged’ As He Plays With Daughter Ziva and Dogs in This New Video Shared by Sakshi

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been spending time with his family at his house in Ranchi during the lockdown as sporting competitions across the world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. A few days ago Dhoni’s salt and pepper look caught a lot of attention online and in the most recent video, the 38-year-old looks ‘aged’ as he played with his dogs and daughter Ziva in the garden. MS Dhoni New Look: Unshaved CSK Captain Makes Rare Appearance in Ziva’s Video, Resembles Original Thala in Grey-Beard.

The video was taken by MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi and the 38-year-old could be seen relaxing with his family and his dogs. During this lockdown, where many superstars have kept their appearance on point by cutting their hair with the help of their partners, MS Dhoni has gone the other way. MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Meditating in Lawn Is Certainly the Cutest Picture You Will Find on the Internet Today!

MS Dhoni hasn’t played for the national side since India’s semi-final defeat against New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Due to this, a lot of rumours regarding his retirement have surfaced, however, the wicket-keeping great himself has not broken his silence about the issue.

MS Dhoni was supposed to lead CSK in IPL 2020 but the competition was suspended until further notice due to the virus outbreak. Many believed the tournament could have been the launching pad for the 38-year-old’s national team return, however, with the cash-rich league in doubt, the future of MS Dhoni also hangs in the balance.

Earlier, Dhoni’s CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh revealed that he is keen on playing for the IPL side when the season starts but might never play for India again. Even former chief selector MSK Prasad stated that Dhoni’s international return is a tricky situation.