Mumbai, February 10: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership abilities will be of great significance in Mumbai Indians (MI) reclaiming their first-season glory during the upcoming WPL 2025 season, starting on February 14. MI were the first-ever WPL champions in 2023, but went out in the eliminators next year after losing to eventual winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru. WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma Named Captain of UP Warriorz Ahead of Women's Premier League Season Three.

Ahead of their first WPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals on February 15 in Vadodara, MI have been practising earnestly at a training facility in Navi Mumbai, starting with their Indian players and their overseas contingent joining in slowly. Harmanpreet will be back in action after being rested from ODIs against Ireland in January, especially after she sat out of two T20Is against the West Indies in Navi Mumbai due to injury concerns.

“Their batting lineup is strong and remains almost identical to seasons one and two because they have some match-winners. If you look at it from the Indian team’s perspective, they have Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia. In terms of their overseas recruits, they have three of the best all-rounders in the world.”

“I think Harmanpreet Kaur’s role is extremely important—she’s a very good captain, and her form has been really good in the first two seasons. In the first season, she played an integral part in helping them achieve that feat. For Mumbai Indians to regain the first season’s glory, Harmanpreet’s role has to be significant,” said Chopra on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday. Top Five Run-Scorers in WPL History: From Meg Lanning to Nat Sciver-Brunt, A Look at Highest Run-Scorers Ahead of Women's Premier League 2025.

Though MI have world-class players like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Shabnim Ismail, Chopra feels if all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is fit, she can add more value to the line-up. Pooja has been out of action after last year’s Women’s T20 World Cup due to an injury.

“When you have stars like Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver-Brunt, the team will rely on them heavily. But they also have Pooja Vastrakar, and if she finds her rhythm, she can contribute immensely, as she’s a phenomenal all-rounder.”

MI also have the recent ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year Amelia Kerr and Chopra thinks she will be the leader in the spin-bowling department, while backing left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque to make a strong comeback in the upcoming season. WPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Believes Delhi Capitals Will Be One of the Favourites To Win Women’s Premier League Title.

“We should consider Amelia Kerr’s four overs like a bank—she’s very accurate and a proven wicket-taker. Then they have Saika Ishaque—her first season was phenomenal, but in the second season, she petered off slightly. However, she is expected to make a strong comeback. MI’s spin department might not be the best in the league, but it is certainly competent.”

