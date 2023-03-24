The mouthwatering eliminator of the TATA WPL 2023 will see Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) take on UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) in the penultimate clash of the inaugural season on March 24 (Friday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2023 Eliminator Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match at Mumbai.

Despite losing the winning momentum in the last few games, Mumbai Indians had an impressive run in the league stage. Five straight wins in a row had already qualified them for the Play-offs. However, two back-to-back defeats that followed, denied them the direct path to the Final of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Tied on 12 points, Mumbai Indians with a slightly inferior net run rate than Delhi Capitals, failed to make it to the title clash directly. Though the team bounced back in their last league clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeating them by four wickets.

On the contrary, UP Warriorz won their alternate league matches to end up among the top three teams. UP Warriorz was the first team to break the long winning streak of Mumbai Indians in this tournament, and that too convincingly. Alyssa Healy-led side has made crucial comebacks at right time in the league stage and won't be an easy challenge for Mumbai Indians to face in an eliminator. The team winning will knock the other team out and advance into the final, where they will meet Delhi Capitals. Grace Harris, who missed the last league match due to a minor injury is set to return to the side in an all-important match. Since both the teams look well-balanced, it will be a game of nerves and a team better on the given day will win.

When Is MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 24 (Friday). The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports18 Network Channel to catch the Live Action of the MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator match in India. MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Eliminator Match.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2023 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).