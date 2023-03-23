After an extensive league stage which comprised thrilling face-offs among the five different teams in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), it all comes down to the knockout round, with the Eliminator match between second-ranked Mumbai Indians and third-ranked UP Warriorz scheduled on March 24 (Friday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The high-octane clash will kick off at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After faltering in the last couple of league matches, Mumbai Indians were dismissed from the top spot in the points table and hence, lost the ticket to Finale. UP Warriorz, who are scheduled to cross swords with Mumbai Indians in an all-important knockout clash, was one of the two teams, in fact, the first side to beat the Harmanpreet Kaur-led contingent in the league stage of the ongoing TATA WPL. Delhi Capitals Qualify for WPL 2023 Final As Alice Capsey's All-Round Performance Helps Meg Lanning's Side Beat UP Warriorz, Finish in Top Spot.

The team has encountered a sudden downfall in the performance of the main batters like Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur, who also happen to be among the top run scorers in the tournament. However, all-rounders Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong and Amanjot Kaur have been in good rhythm in the last few outings, which is a positive sign for the side ahead of a crucial encounter on Friday.

On the other hand, the fickleness in the form of UP Warriorz has been a thing in the tournament. The team made their entry into the play-offs possible, however, after facing defeats intermittently. The team banks majorly on the form of overseas players, including skipper Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Mcgrath, Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone, who have been involved whenever the team clinched a win in the league stage. Heading into a must-win contest on Friday, Alyssa Healy-led side will be confident to take on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians, with their previous win in the back of their minds still fluttering. The winner of the eliminator match will then meet the Delhi Capitals on Sunday in an ultimate face-off, the first-ever final in the Women's Premier League history.

MI-W vs UPW-W Head-to-Head Record in T20

The two teams have confronted in two T20Is thus far. The head-to-head record is evenly balanced between the two sides, with each team winning one match each.

MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Hayley Matthews (MI-W) Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) Amelia Kerr (MI-W) Grace Harris (UPW-W) Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W)

MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 Mini Battles

Hayley Matthews vs Sophie Ecclestone and Alyssa Healy against Issy Wong will be two key battles to look forward to.

MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 24 (Friday). The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be Live Telecasted on the Sports 18 Network Channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network Channels to catch the Live Telecast of MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the Live Streaming of MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 in India.

MI-W vs UPW-W Eliminator TATA WPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

MI-W Likely Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita

UPW-W Likely Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

