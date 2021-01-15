Team India have to deal with another potential injury scare in Navdeep Saini as the pacer complained about pain in his groin on the very first day of the 4th Test against Australia. The visitors have already been plagued with injuries on the tour which has seen them place a fairly untested bowling lineup for The Gabba Test with Mohammed Siraj being the most experienced among the bunch with two games for the national team. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Marnus Labuschagne Registers First Test Century Against Indian Team.

Navdeep Saini, who made his debut for India in the previous Test, was seen walking off the field in the 36th over, holding his groin. The youngster bowled just 7.5 overs on the day and India needed Rohit Sharma to come in and see off the remaining one ball. The pacer didn’t return to the field following that incident.

BCCI had initially informed that Saini will be monitored by the team’s medical staff by few hours later provided an update that the pacer will undergo further scans which could determine his availability for the remainder of the game.

See Update

UPDATE - Navdeep Saini has now gone for scans.#AUSvIND https://t.co/pN01PVnFfx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

Navdeep Saini was impressive during his short spell on the crease and was unlucky to not leave with a wicket. Marnus Labuschagne edged one of the deliveries from the pacer, which flew to skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was unable to hold on. Labuschagne, taking advantage of that mistake, went on to score a brilliant century.

Navdeep Saini is one of the four pacers played by India in the match along with Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur and debutant T Natarajan. If unavailable, the youngster’s absence could take a huge toll on an already inexperienced bowling attack.

