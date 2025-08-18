NDT vs NDS Dream11 Prediction, 26th T20 DPL 2025: With five consecutive losses, New Delhi Tigers are the worst performing side in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025. The side is trailing at the last spot, having just one win from their six matches. Opponents North Delhi Strikers are in a much better position, having six points from five matches and a fifth spot to rest on. NDS are the obvious favourites for the New Delhi Tigers vs North Delhi Strikers DPL 2025 match next. DPL 2025: Simarjeet Singh Shines As Central Delhi Kings Edge Past Outer Delhi Warriors by 12 Runs.

The NDT vs NDS DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium. The New Delhi Tigers vs North Delhi Strikers match will be the 26th game of the tournament, and it is set to be played on Monday, August 18, 2025, starting at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). North Delhi Strikers have been showcasing good form, having won three matches in a row, but have recently lost one. DPL 2025: Arpit Rana’s Half-Century Powers East Delhi Riders To Last-Over Win Against Purani Dilli 6.

NDT vs NDS DPL 2025 26th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shivam Gupta (NDT)

Batters: Himmat Singh (NDT), Arnav Bugga (NDS), Vaibhav Rawal (NDT), Dhruv Kaushik (NDT), Sarthak Ranjan (NDS)

All-Rounders: Deepanshu Gulia (NDS), Vikas Dixit (NDS), Arjun Rapria (NDS)

Bowlers: Harshit Rana (NDS), Kuldip Yadav (NDS)

NDT vs NDS DPL 2025 26th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Himmat Singh (C), Harshit Rana (VC)

NDT vs NDS DPL 2025 26th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Shivam Gupta (NDT), Himmat Singh (NDT), Arnav Bugga (NDS), Vaibhav Rawal (NDT), Dhruv Kaushik (NDT), Sarthak Ranjan (NDS), Deepanshu Gulia (NDS), Vikas Dixit (NDS), Arjun Rapria (NDS), Harshit Rana (NDS), Kuldip Yadav (NDS)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match NDT vs NDS DPL 2025?

As mentioned earlier, North Delhi Strikers are the favourites, and they are expected to win the NDT vs NDS DPL 2025 match at ease. The availability of more match winners like Arnav Bugga, Harshit Rana, and Kuldip Yadav makes the victory at sight for NDS.

