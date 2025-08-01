DPL 2025 Points Table: The men's edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 will be played from August 2 to August 31. The showpiece tournament will be held at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. For those unversed, organisers have kept a reserve day for the DPL 2025 men's final, which has been set for September 1. This is because of any rainy weather or unforeseen circumstances. The second edition of the DPL will feature eight teams, which are being divided into two groups of four each. Group A features Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, and North Delhi Strikers. Group B sees West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

The DPL 2025 will see a total of 40 matches, with eight sides fighting with each other for the showpiece title. Each team will play a double round-robin (2 matches—home and away) with three teams from their respective group and a single round-robin (1 match) with four teams from the other group, making a total of 10 games.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The top teams will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner reaching the DPL 2025 final. The third and fourth-placed sides will take on each other in the Eliminator. The loser of the Eliminator clash will be eliminated from the tournament, and the winner will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of the Qualifier 2 match will reach the finals, where the side will face the winner of Qualifier 1. On Which Channel Delhi Premier League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch DPL T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Delhi Premier League 2025 Updated Points Table

Pos Teams M W L T NR PTS NRR 1 New Delhi Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 2 Outer Delhi Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 3 Central Delhi Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 4 North Delhi Strikers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 5 East Delhi Riders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 6 South Delhi Superstarz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 7 West Delhi Lions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 8 Purani Dilli 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

(Important Abbreviations: Pos - Position, M - Matches, W - Won, L - Lost, NR - No Result, NRR - Net Run Rate, Pts - Points)

Priyansh Arya, Digvesh Rathi, Harshit Rana, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Vansh Bedi, and Ayush Badoni are some of the prominent names who fans will be eager to see in action during the DPL 2025 edition. East Delhi are the inaugural champion of the Delhi Premier League. East Delhi defeated South Delhi Superstarz by three runs to lift the title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).