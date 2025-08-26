The legendary former India national cricket team opening batter Virender Sehwag's son, Aaryavir Sehwag made some interesting choices in a recent interview. Aaryavir Sehwag, currently a player of the Central Delhi Kings side in the Delhi Premier League 2025, when asked to choose between Shubman Gill and the legends of the game, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, chose the present Team India Test side captain as his favourite. The 17-year-old however selected Virat Kohli over Shubman Gill when given the choice in the interview with InsideSport. Virender Sehwag Family, Wife, Kids, Net Worth and All You Need to Know About Former Indian Cricketer.

Aaryavir Sehwag Selects Virat Kohli Above All:

Aaryavir Sehwag was signed in the DPL 2025 auctions for Rs. 9 lakhs by the Central Delhi Kings. The Delhi-born young cricketer said in his recent conversation with InsideSport, “Virat Kohli is my era’s greatest batsman. Yes, it is my dream to share the dressing room with Virat Kohli at RCB. If I get an opportunity to play in the IPL, then sure, I will play with him (Kohli).” Like many budding cricketers of this nation, Aaryavir Sehwag surely adores Virat Kohli, as he chooses Royal Challengers Bengaluru above any of his father's past IPL sides as a "dream" to play for. Aaryavir Sehwag choose Shubman Gill over all players, be in KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandys, or any, but not Kohli. 'Missed A Ferrari By 23 Runs', Virender Sehwag's Cheeky Post For Son Aaryavir After Young Batter Slams 297 In Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25.

Who is Aaryavir Sehwag?

As mentioned above, Aaryavir Sehwag is the son of former Team India opener Virender Sehwag. Aaryavir Sehwag is 17 years old and was born on October 18, 2007. The junior Sehwag rose to fame at first with a marvellous double century, representing Delhi U-19s in the Cooch Behar Trophy. He had struck a 200 against Meghalaya, where the knock had 34 boundaries. On the next day itself, Aaryavir Sehwag had struck a 297. The player was placed in Category B with a base price of Rs 3 lakhs, before finally getting signed by Central Delhi Kings for Rs 9 lakhs, after fierce competition with South Delhi Superstarz. CDK haven't yet drafted the player but are expected to do the same after Yash Dhull leaves for Duleep Trophy preparations.

