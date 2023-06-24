Netherlands would go up against Nepal in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Saturday, June 24, at the Takashinga Sports Club at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Dutchmen lost their first match of the competition to Zimbabwe but came up with a strong response against the United States, whom they beat by five wickets. The story is pretty similar for Nepal, who started off with a defeat to Zimbabwe but managed to bounce back and register a six-wicket victory over the USA in their second match. With both teams having found form, it would be interesting to see who comes out on top in this Group A fixture. ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

For Nepal, the stakes are high as a win in this match could potentially see them break into the top three spots on the Group A table. They have the same points as that of Netherlands but are only behind due to an inferior net run rate. Read below to check live streaming and telecast details of the match.

Netherlands vs Nepal Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Netherlands vs Nepal match will not be available for live telecast on the Star Sports network channel in India. On Which Channel ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch CWC Qualifying Matches Live Streaming Online?

Netherlands vs Nepal Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the NED vs NEP live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the NED vs NEP ODI match on its app and website. Fans NEDll have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms.

