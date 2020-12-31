2020 is coming to an end as 2021 dawns upon us, people are looking to make fresh starts and leave the unexpected year behind them. Team India, who are currently in Melbourne, have already begun their New Year celebrations. The team will be in a buoyant mood after their performance in the 2nd Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Rohit Sharma Gears Up for India vs Australia 3rd Test in Sydney With Catching Practice (View Pics).

KL Rahul shared a picture of the team celebrating the arrival of the year 2021. The Indian cricketer posted some photos from a small get-together with few members of the Indian cricket team. There was no big party due to the current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. ‘New year, New feels, New chances. Same dreams, Fresh starts. 2021’ the Indian wicket-keeper wrote on his Instagram account.

See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

Following the celebrations, team India will be back to work the following day as they prepare for the third Test of the four-game series. The clash will once again be played at the MCG stadium and is scheduled to start on January 7, 2020. The series is currently leveled at 1-1 after India’s success in the previous game.

Both teams have received a huge confidence boost ahead of the third game as several important players have returned back from respective injuries. Rohit Sharma has recovered from a hamstring issue and after completing his quarantine is set to take the field. Meanwhile, Australia welcome David Warner and Will Pucovski back into the squad.

