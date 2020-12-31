Veteran opener Rohit Sharma was spotted doing catch practice in Melbourne ahead of the third India vs Australia Test. The Hitman missed the previous fixtures due to a hamstring injury but looks in great shape at the moment and would be raring to take the field. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted some pictures on social media from Rohit's training session on Thursday. "The Hitman is here and has just got the engine started!" BCCI captioned the post. The comment got flooded in no time as fans were delighted seeing Hitman back in action. Should Rohit Sharma Replace Mayank Agarwal or Shubman Gill as Opener?

For the unversed, Rohit landed in Australia on December 13 after passing fitness Test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 33-year-old then underwent 14-day quarantine before joining his teammates in Melbourne. Notably, Rohit's participation in the remaining two Tests will depend on assessment by the team's medical staff and management as stated in a BCCI release. However, the opener looks in great shape and is expected to don the white jersey in the third Test. Rohit Sharma Joins Team India for Remaining Two Test Matches Against Australia.

Although Rohit's inclusion must have boosted India's morale, it has increased skipper Ajinkya Rahane's headache for team selection. While Shubman Gill impressed everyone on his debut in the second Test, dropping Mayank Agarwal after few failures will doesn't look fair.

Hence, it will be interesting to see what combination India will opt for the third Test, which gets underway on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Meanwhile, the four-match series is level at 1-1 after India won the second Test in Melbourne by eight wickets after losing the first Test in Adelaide by the same margin.

