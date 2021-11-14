New Zealand and Australia stand tall after weeks of intense cricketing action as these two sides are gearing up to face off in the T20 World Cup 2021 final. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium and has a start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both New Zealand and Australia won their semifinal clashes against England and Australia under familiar circumstances. New Zealand saw the likes of James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell go beserk in the final overs to fetch a win (something which looked unlikely at one point) while Matthew Wade capitalised on a dropped catch and struck three consecutive sixes to send Australia to their first T20 World Cup final in 11 years and second overall. A Trans-Tasman rivalry is set to unfold in the final in Dubai and both battle-hardened sides would give their best for one last time to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title. NZ vs AUS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Final

New Zealand, who would be playing their first-ever T20 World Cup final, would be without the services of Devon Conway with the latter suffering from a fractured finger and Tim Seifert is likely to be his replacement in the squad. Australia are expected to remain unchanged and their recent experience of playing in Dubai would definitely be a huge bonus. In what can be called a rematch of the 2015 World Cup final (the format being different this time), New Zealand would eye vengeance while Australia would seek a maiden T20 World Cup trophy to add to their illustrious trophy cabinet, something which has not seen any ICC title additions for a long time now. The Kiwis have a golden opportunity to win a second ICC trophy in one year after their World Test Championship victory earlier this year.NZ vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Final

When is New Zealand vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand vs Australia final clash in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 14, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch New Zealand vs Australia final match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to New Zealand vs Australia final match online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2021 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).