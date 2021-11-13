New Zealand and Australia take on each other in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup final is another opportunity for users who play fantasy cricket to win some real cash. Ahead of the NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 final, we bring you Dream11 team predictions to pick for your fantasy team. You can scroll down to find suggestions for NZ vs AUS Dream11 team selection. NZ vs AUS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Final.

New Zealand made it to the finals after defeating England in the semis. Australia, on the other hand, outplayed Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals. Both New Zealand and Australia are chasing their first T20 World Cup trophy. Meanwhile, you can check out Dream11 team suggestions below.

NZ vs AUS Final Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Wicketkeeper – Mathew Wade (AUS) can be named as wicket-keeper in your Dream 11 NZ vs AUS fantasy team.

NZ vs AUS Final Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Batmen - Darryl Mitchell (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), David Warner (AUS), can be picked as your Dream 11 NZ vs AUS fantasy team's batsmen.

NZ vs AUS Final Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders - Mitchell Santner (NZ), Jimmy Neesham (NZ) and Marcus Stoinis (AUS) can be named as the all-rounders on this side.

NZ vs AUS Final Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers - Ish Sodhi (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Adam Zampa (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS) can form the bowling attack for your fantasy team.

NZ vs AUS Final Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 team Prediction: Mathew Wade (AUS), Darryl Mitchell (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), David Warner (AUS), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Adam Zampa (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS). David Warner and Jimmy Neesham can be your choices for captain and vice-captain role.

