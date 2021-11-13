So it is finally down to two teams in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Trans-Tasman neighbours Australia and New Zealand battle it out in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. New Zealand defeated England in the semi-finals while Australia outplayed Pakistan to move into the finals. Meanwhile, we take a look about NZ vs AUS match preview, live streaming details, head-to-head records, key players, mini battlers and everything else you need to know about the final of T20 World Cup 2021. NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Teams’ Road to Finals and Their Star Performers Ahead of New Zealand vs Australia Title Clash.

Both New Zealand and Australia eliminated the tournament favourites England Pakistan to set up a finals clash. The two sides met in 2015 ODI World Cup final as well and Australia came out winner in that one-sided contest. While New Zealand were tipped to be one of the teams to make it to the finals, Australia peaked at the right time to enter the summit clash.

NZ vs AUS T20Is Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Australia have faced each other 14 times in the T20Is. Australia leads the head-to-head record with nine wins while New Zealand have won just four games. One of the matches between these two sides was tied and New Zealand won the Super Over. NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: A Look At New Zealand vs Australia Head-to-Head Record in Twenty20 Internationals Ahead of Summit Clash.

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Key Players

In New Zealand camp, all eyes will be on James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell. The duo helped Kiwis make it to the finals and now will be looking to emulate their performances. Mitchell Starc and David Warner once again hold key to success for Australia.

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Mini-Battles

The battle between David Warner and Trent Boult would be an interesting one and so would be the clash between Mitchell Starc and Kane Williamson. Both these mini-battles could determine the outcome of this game.

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 13, 2021 (Sunday). The NZ vs AUS final encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast New Zealand vs Australia match live on Star Sports channels. NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the NZ vs AUS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website.

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final Likely Playing XIs

New Zealand Playing 11 Likely: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Australia Playing 11 Likely: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

