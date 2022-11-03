New Zealand will take on Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 encounter. New Zealand needs to win the match as it will decide who will qualify for the semifinals. Meanwhile, Ireland who were almost knocked out from the tournament, will look forward to ending their campaign on a high note. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval on November 04, 2022 (Friday) at 09:30 am IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the NZ vs IRE head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. Nurul Hasan Accuses Virat Kohli of ‘Fake Fielding’ During India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Match

New Zealand have won two in four matches so far in the competition and will be aiming for a win. A win against Ireland who are fifth in the points table will see them seal their place in the semifinals. With five points the Black Caps are in the top of the table.

NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The game will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the NZ vs IRE match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

NZ vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other 4 times in the T20Is. New Zealand lead the head-to-head record with all 4 wins while Ireland have not come out victorious. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated

NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Kane Williamson (NZ) Trent Boult (NZ) Barry McCarthy (IRE) Simi Singh (IRE)

NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

NZ Likely Playing 11: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

IRE Likely Playing 11: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

