Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' during their T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Wednesday, November 2. The incident happened in the second ball of the seventh over of Bangladesh’s run chase when Litton Das was running to the striker’s end. The over was being bowled by Axar Patel when Arshdeep Singh fielded the ball from the deep and threw it to Dinesh Karthik, who collected the ball safely. However, as Arshdeep’s throw was headed towards Karthik, Kohli was seen doing a throwing action, despite not being in contact with the ball. Relive KL Rahul’s Direct Hit That Led to Litton Das’ Run Out During India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Match (Watch Video)

Hasan reacted after the thrilling rain-shortened contest, which India won by 5 runs. As quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Hasan expressed his disappointment after the defeat, stating, “You saw that we had to play in a wet outfield. But there was also a case of fake fielding which did not go our way.” He also said that the umpires were informed about this incident but there was no action taken. Hasan added that India should have been penalised five runs for it.

Check Out What Happened, Here:

Law 41.5.1 states: "It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball."#T20WorldCup | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/Ej8XRAqrHo — KAZI TAJKIR HOSSEN (@TajkirHossen14) November 2, 2022

What Does the Law State About Fake Fielding:

According to the custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), law 41.5. 1 covers fake fielding, which states that “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”

Hasan played a significant role in taking Bangladesh close to a famous win over India in the final over, where he slammed one six and a four. However, Bangladesh needed seven to win off the last over and Arshdeep Singh nailed one yorker, which could only be drilled for one run.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).