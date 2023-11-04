NZ vs PAK Live Streaming Online: Fate of several teams could be decided when New Zealand takes on Pakistan in a day game at Bengaluru. The BlackCaps are on a three-game losing streak with India, Australia and South Africa getting the better off them. The team started the campaign on a bright note and looked like they will make it to the semis comfortably but a streak of injuries and loss of form means New Zealand do not have any momentum. Pakistan heaved a sigh of relief when they were victorious against Bangladesh. They need to beat the Kiwis and beat with a huge margin to stay in the race for a top-four finish. New Zealand versus Pakistan will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:30 AM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Afghanistan Reclaim Fifth Position With Clinical Victory Over Netherlands, India Retain Top Spot

Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson and Jimmy Neesham have all trained with the squad in the build-up to the game. New Zealand also called Kyle Jamieson as a cover for the injured Matt Henry and with the latter now ruled out, the youngster could be part of the playing eleven. The form of Trent Boult is a worry for the team with the Kiwi great proving to be expensive in the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman looked solid against Bangladesh after his return from injury and if he can repeat that feat today, Pakistan will greatly benefit. Abdullah Shafique is another key batsman in the top order and his consistency has won him a lot of admirers. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will be confident of taking on the Kiwi batting unit who are a bit short on confidence. It will be a keenly contested game with the Men in Green coming out on top. The much-needed win should throw the World Cup wide open for the likes of Afghanistan as well.

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

New Zealand will lock horns against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 4. The NZ vs PAK match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and it will begin at 10:20 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Mickey Arthur, Pakistan's Director of Cricket Says Security Around Players Has Been Stifling in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the NZ vs PAK match. Fans can hence watch the live telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV Channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of the New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the NZ vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023 match. Fans can watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free (only on mobile devices). New Zealand should win this game although it will be a very close contest.

