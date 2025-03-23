New Zealand national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team Live Score Updates: After losing two T20Is, Pakistan came back strongly in the third encounter of the five-match series against New Zealand, and managed to keep the series alive at 2-1. You can check the New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The 4th NZ vs PAK T20I will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and will provide New Zealand a chance to clinch the series, and Pakistan an opportunity to level the score 2-2 and take the contest till the fifth and final encounter on March 26. NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Mount Maunganui.

In the first two T20Is, New Zealand dominated a young and inexperienced Pakistan lineup and won both matches with relative ease. However, in the third encounter at Auckland, conditions and venue favoured Pakistan's young ones, who led the charge, and decimated the Black Caps to a memorable win. New Zealand will be without the services of Matt Henry in the fourth T20I, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series, while Kyle Jamieson has been replaced by William ORourke in the squad. NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025, Mount Maunganui Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for New Zealand vs Pakistan at Bay Oval.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Zakary Foulkes, William ORourke, Mitchell Hay

Pakistan Squad: Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan(w), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha(c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan