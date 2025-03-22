In a do-or-die encounter, the Pakistan national cricket team made a strong comeback and ensured that the ongoing five T20I series against the New Zealand national cricket team remained alive, clinching the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 after being 0-2 down, making the upcoming fourth game quite mouth-watering. Pakistan's decision to bank on their youngster finally came to fruition as the likes of Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Haris absolutely ransacked the Black Caps and gave the home side a rude awakening. NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Hasan Nawaz Hit Record Century As Pakistan Register Thumping Win To Keep Series Alive.

In the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I, New Zealand suffered a shock collapse with only Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell contributing with the bat, with the former scoring 94. The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abbas Afridi, and Haris Rauf came to the party for the visitors after having a poor outing in the first two T20Is, which augurs good news moving forward. New Zealand will hope for a better all-round performance from their batters, who have solely depended upon only a few to score runs.

Chasing 205 in a stadium, that is known for high chases, Mohammad Haris provided Pakistan with a brisk start reaching 41 in no time. Despite two ducks, Nawaz continued his aggressive approach, which came off in the third match, where after a few slog hits, the opener came into this destructive best, which led to Pakistan achieving their highest powerplay score in T20I history. Nawaz played a whirlwind knock reaching his maiden T20I hundred in 44 balls, while also adding 133 runs for the second wicket with captain Salman Agha. Agha, too, starred scoring a quickfire 51. However, moving forward Pakistan will need to continue its aggressive approach while also maintaining consistency.

Matt Henry's inclusion in New Zealand's squad for the remainder of the series will add some depth to the bowling. Expect the NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 to be a cracker of a contest, with both looking to outsmart the other.

NZ vs PAK Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

Including all three completed matches in the ongoing series, New Zealand and Pakistan have clashed against each other 47 times, with the Green Shirts coming out victorious 25 times, while the Kiwis have ended up making it past the finish line 2 1 times. Two T20Is have ended with no results. NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025: Hasan Nawaz Scores Century As Pakistan Beat New Zealand by Nine Wickets To Keep Series Alive.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 Key Players

Hasan Nawaz Salman Agha Matt Henry Shaheen Afridi Mark Chapman Haris Rauf

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 Key Battles

Hasan Nawaz's onslaught in the third T20I would have opened the eyes of New Zealand bowlers, who despite slamming 105 looked scratchy. With Matt Henry coming back into the squad, the pacer's swing will present a challenge to Nawaz early on in his innings. Mark Chapman is Mr. Consistent against Pakistan across formats and will need to be quickly dismissed if Pakistan wants to level the series. Shaheen Afridi made a spectacular return to form in Auckland, and will once again look to halt Chapman.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team 4th T20I 2025 will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on March 23. The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 will commence at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster for all matches in New Zealand and will provide a telecast of NZ vs PAK 2025 on their Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel in India. Fans can also watch the online viewing option of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I will also be available for streaming viewing options on Jio TV and FanCode app and website. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 Likely XI

New Zealand National Cricket Team XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan National Cricket Team XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

