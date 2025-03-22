The ongoing five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan is set up nicely, with the latter making a comeback and clinching the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I and keeping their hopes alive. Down 0-2, Pakistan in a must-win contest blew past the hosts at Auckland and will look to level the series 2-2, when both teams clash in NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025, ensuring the final T20I of the series is a decider and not a dead-rubber. NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Mount Maunganui.

After looking completely out of sorts in the first two T20Is, a new-look Pakistan reemerged from the ashes, and produced a performance for the ages, led by Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, and skipper Salman Agha, chasing down 205 runs in merely 16 overs. After gaining a 2-0 lead, New Zealand let their foot off the pedal and looked indecisive in the T20, which can happen when complacency sets in. So far, the conditions across all three venues have been spotless, let us see how the weather forecast is for NZ vs PAk 4th T20I 2025 in Mount Maunganui.

Mount Maunganui Weather Live

The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 will be played in Mount Maunganui and will start at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 23, and will be played at Bay Oval. The weather conditions in Mount Maunganui is expected to be ideal for a T20 match, with zero changes of rain or even a passing shower. However, the conditions will get windy, which might affect the match given how open the ground is. NZ vs PAK 2025: New Zealand Pacer Matt Henry Ruled Out of Remainder of T20I Series Against Pakistan.

Bay Oval Pitch Conditions

The Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui is known for producing low-scoring matches, where batting gets harder as the matches progress. The pitch is conducive to change of pace, and spin bowling, where the captain, who wins the toss mostly elects to bat first.

