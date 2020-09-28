The Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) proved to be a run feast for the batsmen as the ball was flying in the stands throughout the encounter. The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Rahul Tewatia put up an exhibition of big-hitting as the night proved to be a nightmare for the bowlers. Amid all the boundaries and sixes, however, it was Nicholas Pooran who stole the limelight with a gravity-defying safe. The KXIP batsman stretched to the maximum possible and saved a certain-looking six. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others from cricket fraternity were left awestruck as they heaped praises on the Caribbean star.

The incident took place in the eighth over of Rajasthan Royals’ innings which was bowled by Murugan Ashwin. The leg-spinner bowled a half-tracker which got punished by Sanju Samson. The dasher was all set to add six runs to his tally, but Pooran had other ideas. The West Indies cricketer made a full-stretched dive while hanging in the air, before throwing the ball back from the boundary line. RR vs KXIP Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Watch Video:

Sachin Tendulkar Impressed!!

Virender Sehwag Praises In His Own Style!!

Superman Pooran!!

Harsha Bhogle Heap Praises!!

Greatest Save!!

Jonty Rhodes Hails Pooran!!

Notably, Pooran met a horrific car accident in 2015 which even threatened to end his cricketing career. He wasn’t even able to stretch his legs as his left patellar tendon had ruptured and his right ankle was fractured. Many believed that the southpaw would never be able to retake the field. However, thanks to sheer determination and hard-work, Pooran is back in the field and is taking blinders. Also, he is a wicket-keeper in the first place. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket world reacted to Pooran’s spectacular effort.

Speaking of the game, KXIP scored 223/2 while batting the first courtesy a fiery century from Mayank Agarwal. In reply, Sanju Samson shone for Rajasthan and gave his side a flying start. However, it was Rahul Tewatia who stole the show with his match-winning half-century. As a result, Royals won by four wickets to pull off the highest chase in IPL history.

