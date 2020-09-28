The Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) proved to be a run feast for the batsmen as the ball was flying in the stands throughout the encounter. The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Rahul Tewatia put up an exhibition of big-hitting as the night proved to be a nightmare for the bowlers. Amid all the boundaries and sixes, however, it was Nicholas Pooran who stole the limelight with a gravity-defying safe. The KXIP batsman stretched to the maximum possible and saved a certain-looking six. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others from cricket fraternity were left awestruck as they heaped praises on the Caribbean star.

The incident took place in the eighth over of Rajasthan Royals’ innings which was bowled by Murugan Ashwin. The leg-spinner bowled a half-tracker which got punished by Sanju Samson. The dasher was all set to add six runs to his tally, but Pooran had other ideas. The West Indies cricketer made a full-stretched dive while hanging in the air, before throwing the ball back from the boundary line. RR vs KXIP Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Watch Video:

Just witnessed the greatest piece of fielding in cricketing history.. Pooran you beauty !!! Take a Bow!!! @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/Vg28HN2xU1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 27, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar Impressed!!

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Virender Sehwag Praises In His Own Style!!

Gravity naamak cheez hi bhula di. Aisa kaise. Defied Gravity, Pooran. What a save. pic.twitter.com/1HReADpmVh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

Superman Pooran!!

How did you do that, Pooran??? Are you wearing a cape under your #KXIP t-shirt?? Haven’t seen anything like this ever. #RRvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

Harsha Bhogle Heap Praises!!

Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back....Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

Greatest Save!!

Nicholas Pooran has just pulled off one of the great saves in the game of cricket. Unbelievable awareness. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 27, 2020

Jonty Rhodes Hails Pooran!!

When the #godofcricket @sachin_rt says it is, then there really is NO question about it being THE best save, EVER. Fantastic work by @nicholas_47 who inspired the rest of the @lionsdenkxip fielders to put on 1 of the best defensive fielding displays I have ever seen #proudcoach https://t.co/tBZoyJ97HJ — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) September 28, 2020

Notably, Pooran met a horrific car accident in 2015 which even threatened to end his cricketing career. He wasn’t even able to stretch his legs as his left patellar tendon had ruptured and his right ankle was fractured. Many believed that the southpaw would never be able to retake the field. However, thanks to sheer determination and hard-work, Pooran is back in the field and is taking blinders. Also, he is a wicket-keeper in the first place. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket world reacted to Pooran’s spectacular effort.

Speaking of the game, KXIP scored 223/2 while batting the first courtesy a fiery century from Mayank Agarwal. In reply, Sanju Samson shone for Rajasthan and gave his side a flying start. However, it was Rahul Tewatia who stole the show with his match-winning half-century. As a result, Royals won by four wickets to pull off the highest chase in IPL history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).