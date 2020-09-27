Just when we thought that it was Mayank Agarwal who walked away with the limelight for his stunning knock of 106 runs against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020, here was another man who broke the Internet. Nicholas Pooran pulled off a stunner as he saved a six during the ongoing game against RR at the Sharjah International Stadium in UAE. He jumped really high to save that maximum and almost seemed as he if he had challenged gravity. Needless to say that the spectacular dive caught the attention of the netizens and Pooran emerged as one of the top trends on social media. RR vs KXIP Live Score.

Gaurav Kapur, Harsha Bhogle, Aakash Chopra, and the netizens were left astounded with the effort and they took to social media to hail the effort. Ritesh Deshmukh and IPL 2020 also shared the picture of the same on social media to hail the West Indian cricketer. Kings XI Punjab posted a total of 223 runs Check out the tweets below by the fans and cricketing pundits.

Gaurav Kapur

And we may have missed that @nicholas_47 actually completed the catch with one hand 😱JEEEEZ! — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 27, 2020

Harsha Bhogle

Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back....Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

Aakash Chopra

How did you do that, Pooran??? Are you wearing a cape under your #KXIP t-shirt?? Haven’t seen anything like this ever. #RRvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

Video

Absolutely Brilliant From Pooran ! T20 cricket at its Best #RRvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/c4ZSF18cLD — Yatharth Yadu (@YatharthYadu) September 27, 2020

IPL 2020

Did You WATCH - That U.N.B.E.L.I.E.V.A.B.L.E Pooran save. This is fielding marvel. This is fielding at its very best. You will not see better saves than this in cricket. Play this on repeat.https://t.co/SPjR7GroIZ #Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Last one

One of the greatest effort in IPL history - Take a bow, Pooran. pic.twitter.com/hZVsazOxYw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2020

Just as we were about to go online, Mohammad Shami sent Sanju Samson packing on the score of 85 runs. Rajasthan Royals need 63 runs in 23 balls and the team has lost three wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).