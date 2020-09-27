In the match number nine of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Both Royals and Kings XI come into this contest with a win on their back. While Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing, Kings XI Punjab handed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a crushing defeat. Stay tuned for live score updates as Royals face-off against Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

While Kings XI Punjab are placed on second spot on the IPL 2020 points table, Rajasthan Royals are on fourth spot. Royals start as favourites and lead the head-to-head record against Kings XI with ten wins against eight. One of the matches between these two teams ended in a tie, which KXIP won via Super Over. Jos Buttler Gears Up for Tonight's RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Match in Sharjah (Watch Video).

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh