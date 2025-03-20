Hosts New Zealand national cricket team had dominated well in the first two T20Is of the five-match T20I series against the Pakistan national cricket team. Now, another victory in the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 will grant them an easy series win even with two matches in hand. For Pakistan, the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025 is obviously a do-or-die. The visitors need to win all the remaining three matches if they wish to win the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2025. NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Auckland.

Pakistan cricket team are having a real tough time at the moment. They failed to win a single game in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which they hosted, becoming eliminated from the group stage itself. Now, after an all-round horrendous display of cricket in the first two T20Is, they have lost both games and are on the verge of losing the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2025. The New Zealand cricket team looks however to be in pretty good shape, having won the first T20I by nine wickets and the second one by five wickets.

Auckland Weather Live

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2025 match will begin at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 21 and is scheduled to be played at Eden Park in Auckland. The weather in Auckland is expected to be a bit disturbing initially during the game, with chances of 0.2 mm rain spells right at the start. However, soon after that appears to be a clear sky, with chances of rain. The temperature during the game is expected to be around 19 to 20 degrees Celcius, making it pleasant for cricket. New Zealand Beat Pakistan By Five Wickets in NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025; Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Ish Sodhi Among Star Performers as Black Caps Take 2-0 Series Lead.

Eden Park Pitch Report

The Eden Park Pitch usually has something for all. With an average first-inning score of 169 runs in T20Is, it appears to be a mid-scoring venue. Eden Park also has a history of aiding pacers with the new ball more. So, if the surface remains green, pacers with him a bit more advantage while swinging the ball.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).