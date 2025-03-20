So far, the ongoing five-match T20I series has been one-sided, with the hosts New Zealand leading by 2-0 against visitors Pakistan, who have looked anything but a unit. While both teams are fielding their inexperienced sides, the Black Caps have been the better of the two sides, with Pakistan playing like complete amateurs in the middle. The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 becomes highly crucial for Pakistan, as a defeat would see them lose the series. NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Tim Seifert, Jacob Duffy and Bowlers Help Black Caps to Comfortable Five-Wicket Victory.

New Zealand have been ably led by Michael Bracewell, who has been supported by Tim Seifert, and Jacob Duffy, who have singlehandedly been Pakistan's nemesis with bat and ball, respectively. Seifert in both T20Is has provided the Black Caps with brisk starts and is the highest run-getter with 89, while Duffy has been a wrecker-in-chief for the visitors, scalping six wickets in the series so far.

On the other hand, Pakistan have been undone by their younger lot, who have been disappointing in the series. Even series pros like Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, and Khushdil Shah have been good in part but have largely been out of touch. Salman Agha needs to step up to the stage, and not only showcase his skills as a leader but also set a benchmark with his performance on the field in a do-or-die contest. Ish Sodhi Joins Elite Group Becomes 10th Highest Wicket Taker for New Zealand Across All Formats, Achieves Feat in NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025

NZ vs PAK Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

Including two matches in the ongoing series, New Zealand and Pakistan have clashed against each other 46 times, with the Black Caps coming out victorious 21 times, while the Green Shirts have ended up crossing the finish line 24 times. Two matches have ended in no results.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Key Players

Jacob Duffy Salman Agha Michael Bracewell Shadab Khan Tim Seifert Haris Rauf

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Key Battles

Jacob Duffy has been constantly providing New Zealand with early breakthroughs, which have cost Pakistan stability. Mohammed Haris, who looked to find some form, will need to play out Duffy's threat and ensure his side gets off to a solid start, and not a shaky one. Tim Seifert has been the aggressor for New Zealand, and Pakistan will need to get rid of the opener early on. Shaheen Afridi with his swing can trouble the batter, but will need to bowl smartly than just go with the flow.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on March 21. The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 will commence at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster for all matches in New Zealand and will provide a telecast of NZ vs PAK 2025 on their Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel in India. Fans can also watch the online viewing option of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website in India. The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I will also be available for streaming viewing options on Jio TV and FanCode app and website. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 Likely XI

New Zealand National Cricket Team XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan National Cricket Team XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali

