NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Tri-Series 2025 Final: Pakistan National Cricket Team takes on New Zealand National Cricket Team in the final of the tri-nation series 2025. The NZ vs PAK Final 2025 takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 14. The NZ vs PAK Tri-series Final 2025 match has a start time of 02:30 PM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in NZ vs PAK ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team. Babar Azam Requests Fans and Media to Not Call Him 'King' During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 Post-Match Press Conference, Says 'Mujhe King Shing Na Bolein..' (Watch Video).

New Zealand finished on top of the points table after round-robin format thanks to their unbeaten run while Pakistan occupied second spot after defeating South Africa who failed to open the winning account. Meanwhile, in the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked five players from Pakistan and six from the South Africa cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

NZ vs PAK Tri-Series 2025 Final Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammed Rizwan (PAK) and Devon Conway (NZ).

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ) and Daryl Mitchell (NZ).

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK), Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Daryl Mitchell (NZ).

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Matt Henry (NZ).

NZ vs PAK Tri-Series 2025 Final Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Kane Williamson (c), Agha Salman (vc). Shaheen Shah Afridi, Kamran Ghulam and Saud Shakeel Fined For Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025 Match.

NZ vs PAK Tri-Series 2025 Final Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammed Rizwan (PAK), Devon Conway (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Agha Salman (PAK), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Matt Henry (NZ).

