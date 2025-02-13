Babar Azam failed to make an impact with the bat during the Pakistan vs South Africa Tri-Nation series 2025 match. Although Pakistan won the match, Babar got out cheaply. In the post-match press conference, Babar addressed media and requested not to call him 'King' which is a popular nickname associated in him. In the press addressal, he said 'Pehli bat to mujhe ye king shing bolna bandh karein, mai koi hu nahi king shing'. (First thing is stop calling me King-Shing, I am not anything such). Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter's LBW Dismissal for Just 23 Runs During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025.

Babar Azam Requests Fans and Media to Not Call Him 'King'

Babar Azam 🗣️ " Please stop calling me the king. I am not like that. I need to forget the past and look ahead. I need to focus on the present." 🥺#BabarAzam #PAKvSA #PAKvsSAhttps://t.co/bxllQnC7BM — Mir Za⁵⁶ (LQ) (@SahiB1431) February 13, 2025

